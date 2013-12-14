Lufkin Marine Corp League hosts 2nd annual Toys for Tots benefit

The Marine Corp League ofLufkin is wrapping up their Toys for Tots season with their 2NDAnnual Toys for Tots Benefit Concert.

Marine Corp Leagueofficials set up in the Lufkin Wal-mart parking lot Friday and Saturdaycollecting toys.

Coordinator Brian Crewssays random act of kindness have helped them recover from fewer donations thisseason.

Crews says a family metleague members at Academy Sports and Outdoors and purchased $3,000 worth ofbikes and toys.

The East Texas Corvette Club also donated $1,000dollars worth of toys.

"The need was greater than thedonation of toys and money at that particular time so we were starting to getconcerned we were afraid it was the downturn in the economy but all of a suddenits picked up an just like that the people in Angelina County come on strongand take care of our needs," said Brian Crews.

Throughout the day various music acts took the stage, Saturdaynight the headlining performer Taylor Hurd will take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

