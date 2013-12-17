Holmes Smokehouse to bring 150 jobs to Lufkin

TheCity of Lufkin is seeing growth on a project that they have been nurturing forthe past year and a half.

Fromnew roads, to fast food chains and now a major corporation, meat packingcompany Holmes Smokehouse is ready to call Lufkin home.

ThisLufkin facility has sat idle for the past five years, but according to MayorBob Brown the new year means new life and a new owner for the property.

"Theywill take the Lufkin brand where ever they go, they will be a great ambassadorfor Lufkin," said Brown.

Monday,the City of Lufkin announced that Holmes smokehouse will move into the facilityearly next year.

Holmessmokehouse accepted an incentive package from the city and will create 150new jobs.

"It'sa win win on both sides, the jobs will come to Lufkin and he will create theenvironment for employment," said Brown.

A10 year tax abatement will start in January of 2015.The company has to maintain115 jobs to receive a 4,000 dollar incentive for each job created.

"Theywill not only produce the tube type sausage but they will also smoke turkey andthere will be some office type jobs and then the management side," saidBrown.

HolmesSmokehouse currently has another plant in Burton, Texas that Brown saysthey've out grown and he says once the transition is made they will promote thefact they are headquartered in Lufkin

"This gives them the chance to expand and they have atremendous Christmas business and they are trying to make it a year round deal,"said Brown.

The 50,000 square foot facility will house the production ofproducts such as pecan-smoked sausage, hot dogs and jerky.

From highway construction to business expansion and the latestfast food chain, change is on the horizon in the city of Lufkin.

"We've got a Panda Express coming in, we've got the 59flyover going on there is just lots of activity in Lufkin," said Brown.

And Brown hopes the combination of development will continue toadvance the growing city.

Tuesday night the Lufkin City Council endorsed the package.

The incentive will accelerate if they reach 150 jobs.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.