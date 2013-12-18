Downtown Lufkin wine bar set to open in January 2014

Crews are putting thefinal touches on a new hot spot in downtown Lufkin.

General Manager AprilPerez says Restoration Wine Bar is set to open at the beginning of the new year.

This week they aretraining servers, bringing in furniture and touching up the kitchen.

The wine bar will have 60 different types ofwines, various imported beers, food and live entertainment on Friday and Saturdaynights.

"We wanted to bring something newto downtown Lufkin, we know the bigger cities offer these wine bars aroundthere, we wanted to enhance the nightlife and make Lufkin a fun place,"said Perez.

