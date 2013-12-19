Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested after leaving two-year-old alone in apartment

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Wednesday afternoon afterleaving his two-year-old son home alone.

According to the Nacogdoches Police report, Howard TerrellDodd, 28, left the child in an apartment on the 300 Block of Ellington Street.

The report says a maintenance man entered the apartment andfound the two-year-old unattended inside playing with toys.

Dodd later returned to the scene and was arrested. ChildProtective Services also responded to the scene and released the child to hismother.

Dodd was charged with endangering a child.

