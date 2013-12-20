Town of Carthage ready for title game

Several state champions have already been crowned and tomorrow, Carthage is hoping to take home the Class 3A Division 1 title. One thing is for sure, the whole town and school will be there. Classes have been canceled, and even some businesses are shutting down to make the trip to Arlington to watch the Bulldogs take on Kilgore. For quarterback Blake Bogenshutz's dad, he has taken more than one day off to get ready.

Brian Bogenschutz said, "You have seen some of the businesses in town, I know one of our insurance agents in town has a sign up right now and it says closed on Friday, going to watch the Bulldogs win the state championship, that's how everybody feels. I have taken off all week, I cant concentrate on work, obviously with my son being the quarterback, its hard to focus on work right now, so I'm really excited."

