SFA Ladyjacks take down Henderson St.

Juniorpoint guard Brittany Matthew had a career night against Henderson State as shehelped lead Stephen F. Austin to a 72-56 win on Thursday evening. Matthewdrained a career-high 24 points in the win on 10-of-14 shooting and dished outfive assists for a season-high.

Matthewand the Ladyjacks (5-6) led by only seven points at halftime, up 34-27, withMatthew scoring 11 points. Junior center Porsha Roberts nearly had adouble-double in the first half as she put up nine points and pulled down ninerebounds.

SFAappeared to be in control of the game early, but Henderson State (6-3) went ona 12-2 run to take the lead. The Ladyjacks responded with a 14-0 run of theirown to reclaim the lead 26-16.

Inthe second half, the Reddies slowly chipped away at SFA's lead and eventuallypulled within two points at 48-46 with 9:42 remaining. The Ladyjacks respondedwith a 3-pointer by Daylyn Harris and an old-fashioned three-point play fromRoberts to gain control of the game again.

Robertsfinished the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds for her second double-doubleof the season. She was nearly perfect from the field, only missing one shot inthe closing minutes of the contest. Roberts also swatted four blocks tocontinue her defensive assault in the paint this season. She entered the gameleading the Southland Conference with 2.4 blocks per game.

TieranyHenderson also posted a double-double for the Ladyjacks, putting 11 points onthe board to go with 12 rebounds.

SFAshot 44.8 percent (26-of-58) on the night for a new season-high and dominatedthe paint, outscoring the Reddies 40-20 in that category.

HendersonState was led offensively by Aungelique Sledge with 21 points. The guardentered the contest averaging more than 20 points per game, and although shereached her average, Sledge was held scoreless over the final 11 minutes of thecontest thanks to SFA's defensive adjustments and pressure.

TheLadyjacks will continue their homestand on Dec. 30 when they take on TexasA&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. That day will be an SFA doubleheader with the menhosting Cal State Northridge at 8 p.m.

-SFA Athletics

