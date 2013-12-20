Deaf education program a success for Slack Elementary students

Christmastree, reindeer and jingle bells are just a few of the phrases students at SlackElementary learned how to sign this week.

"Weare already bilingual school and now we're really trilingual, we're learning signlanguage as well," said Robin Stowe, Principal, Slack Elementary.

Thisis the first school year for Slack Elementary to house the district's DeafEducation Program.

Eachmorning during the campus' giddy up session the third and fourth grade studentsteach their peers and faculty members how to sign.

"Theyenjoy it because it allows them to communicate with the other kids and my kidsaren't going to learn to hear but it's easy for everyone else to learn to sign,"said Roshonya Cordero, Deaf Education Teacher.

Deafeducation teacher Roshonya Cordero says this is how her students learn.

"Iteach the same thing that any other class would, math, science, history andjust do it in a different way," said Cordero.

Corderosays throughout the school year her students work on projects and learn aboutother people who are deaf.

Fourthgrade student Daniel Daniels says he's learned a lot from a famous publicfigure.

"Ilike Helen Keller, she can't hear and she's blind," said Daniels.

Manyof the students in the program travel to Lufkin from surrounding areas like:Jasper, Trinity and Livingston and Cordero said the program is vital in helpthese students learn.

"Youhave schools that don't have resources to be able to teach these kids theydon't have a person to sign and these kids really depend on sign, that's theirfirst language," said Cordero.

Andthese educators believe by embracing each student's disability they are able togive them the best quality of education.

The program begins atage three up to 2nd grade at Trout Primary. Then the elementarystudents go to Slack Elementary and then on to Lufkin Middle School and LufkinHigh School.

