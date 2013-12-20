Brookshire Bros opening express store in Apple Springs

Brookshire Brothers is turning a Thanksgiving devastation into an opportunity for the Apple Springs community.

The Polk's-Pick- it-Up burned down Thanksgiving morning and the company has set up a portable building where convenience items are available. Gas got flowing again at 5:00 a.m.Friday morning.

Spokesperson Sally Alvis says they are working on a Brookshire Brothers Express, a small format grocery store that will offer fresh produce, meat, hot breakfast and more.

"For now we have our kiosk with convenience items coming in everyday, the fuel is flowing so we certainly didn't want to leave the people of Apple Springs high and dry and we are delighted that the store is open and ready for business and pretty soon there will be a Brookshire Brothers Express," said Alvis.

Alvis says the express store has already been designed and construction should take about six months. The portable store now will be offering a free cup of community coffee to anyone who comes in between now and the first of the year.

