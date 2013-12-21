6 hospitalized after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69

Six people have been taken to Lufkin hospitals following a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69.

According to Trooper Joshua Senn, a blue Ford four-door pulled out from FM 843 onto Highway 69 and hit an oncoming Dodge truck.

Charles Rye, of Pollok, was driving the Ford. Rye and his passenger Virginia Leoardos, were both taken to a Lufkin hospital.

Driver of the Dodge truck Christy Teutcsh, of Alto, had three passengers in her vehicle, Abby Reece, Avery Reece, and Mary Sue Reece, also of Alto, they were also taken the hospital.

Senn said, those transported were in stable condition and there were no life threatening injuries.

Rye will be cited for failure to yield right of way.

