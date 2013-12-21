Storm causes structure damage, power outages in Deep East Texas

Storms moving through the Deep East Texas area have caused damage to several structures and has caused one large retailer to lose power.

Lowe's on FM 58 has lost at least two of its portable buildings in the wake of strong winds. An entire wall on a South Chestnut Street business was completely torn down by the winds.Also, the Target store has reported that they have experienced damage to an AC unit on the roof, ceiling tiles have fallen to the floor, and windows broken out due to strong winds. At the DPS office in Lufkin, a storm shattered the back window of a DPS truck and broke the windows of an employees personal vehicle.

According to David Reimer with the National Weather Service, Lufkin's Walmart has been evacuated.

The 911 Call Center in Sabine County is reporting numerous trees and power lines down throughout the county with more than 27,000 people without power. Sheriff Tom Maddox said there have been no reports of damage to homes or road closures.

TxDOT spokeswoman Kathi White said northbound lanes of US 59 at the Union Pacific Railroad Underpass just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin were closed due to flooding. Traffic was detoured to FM 2021 as well as FM 3521. It was open again by 5:30 p.m.



A tree fell on a house on the 1700 block of Courtney Lane in Lufkin, putting a hole in the roof.

Oncor is reporting more than 2,500 customers are without power.

