Lufkin church offering free gift wrap service

Amidst the holiday hustle and bustle, volunteers fromCrossroads Baptist church set up shop at the Lufkin Wal-mart.

"It's completelyfree, if you like to donate you can but it's not required we will still wrapyour gift," said Alicia Hodge, Secretary, Crossroads Baptist Church.

Like elves in Santa's workshop volunteers are spending theweekend before Christmas wrapping items like DVD players, art kits and toytrucks.

Their mission, wrapping for Jesus, it's been a tradition atthe church for the past 14 years and though the service is free any donationsthey receive go towards supporting international missions.

"It's a good way toraise funds for the missions and provide a service to the community," saidHodge.

Volunteer Alicia Hodge says she's been part of the ministryfor eight years and for three days they workfrom 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to make sure everyone is ready for Christmas.

"We get a rush wherewe're busy for an hour or two at a time and then we might have a 30 to 45minute break and we'll get busy again," said Hodge.

Last minute shopper Stacy Pillows was just happened to driveby the workshop and decided to take advantage of the free wrapping service.

"I think it'swonderful that way I can take it home and he has no idea what it is and I canget it in the house and its already wrapped," said Pillows.

But whether it's one gift or ten, volunteers aim to please.

"Some people don'thave time to wrap gifts, some people don't know how to wrap gifts," said Hodge.

And do their part and easing last minute stress during theholiday.

Volunteers say the church buys all thewrapping supplies on clearance after the Christmas season each year so anydonations they receive go directly to international missions.

