One killed, two injured in two-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches

An Arkansas man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Nacogdoches.

According to the DPS report, the accident happened at 1:25 p.m., Jordan Harrelson, 33, of Nacogdoches was driving a 2008 Dodge on Highway 59 at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions. The report says the Harrelson was driving in the northbound lane on 59, began to slide and entered the path or an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle was a 1995 Chevrolet was driven by Robert Martin, 53, of White Hall Arkansas, the report says Martin struck Harrelson's vehicle.

Martin and his passenger Eletha Martin, 58, were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Robert Martin was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:13p.m., Eletha Martin is in critical condition.

Harrelson was also taken to Nacogdoches Memorial he is in stable condition.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.