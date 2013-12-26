Suspect in vehicle identified in bicyclist hit-and-run

Lufkin police have located the suspect involved in a hit-and run accident Wednesday night. The driver hit and killed a Lufkin man riding a bicycle before driving away from the scene on Chestnut Drive.

Alexander Joseph Jensen, 22, died on the scene, located near Willow Bend Drive, at 10:25 p.m.



Thursday night LPD spokesman JB Smith said the vehicle has been located and the driver identified.

The vehicle was a gray 2002 Mazda Protege, the female driver contacted police through an attorney and admitted her involvement.

Smith says her name is being withheld at this time and no charges have been filed yet.

According to the crash report, the driver of the car was driving southbound on South Chestnut Drive, while Jensen and his girlfriend were riding bicycles the same direction. The report states Jensen was riding in the outer lane of traffic and did not have lights on the back of his bicycle. His girlfriend was riding right next to the curb and had a red strobe light on the rear of her bicycle.

The driver hit Jensen's bicycle and knocked him approximately 125 feet down the road as he continued to drive. Jensen then hit the sidewalk and the driver kept going down the road.

Joe Cuellar, who lives near Williow Bend Drive, says he heard a bang and then the sound of air being let out of a tire.

"I could see the blinking light through the fence and her bicycle was right in here and apparently there's where the impact was," Cuellar said.

He said he and his son got into their car and drove to the scene.

"I was immediately on the phone with 911 even though I couldn't really see, but I already knew something bad had happened," Cuellar said.

He said Jensen was unresponsive and he wanted to talk to Jensen's girlfriend but she was on the phone with 911.

"I think, you know, you want to help anybody. You want anybody to stop and help. You know as far as I can tell the whole time we were there, there was no cars that had come by and I don't think any had come by since we were out there," Cuellar said.

He says the road isn't dangerous but people do speed from time-to-time.

"It is pretty dark right there in that area, but I would just expect somebody [to stop]. I would hope somebody would do that for me or one of my family members or friends or just for anybody really. It's just the right thing to do to try and stop and help if you can," Cuellar said.

This isn't the first time a pedestrian was killed in that area. Earlier this month, 68-year-old Donald Campbell was struck and killed by a vehicle who did not see him in the road. He was in the road after getting into another accident with a different vehicle.

"It concerns me that people aren't being more cautious when they are driving. It could be anywhere, you know? It is a little concerning that it has happened twice, but I think it could happen anywhere," Cuellar said.



While police and emergency officials were working the scene, a driver disregarded an officers who was directing traffic. Police arrested the driver, Cecilia Eaves for driving while intoxicated, and the passenger, George Olds, 26, for public intoxication.

