Car experts say end of the year a good opportunity for car shoppers

As 2013 comes to an end, automotive experts say the most wonderful time of the year is the ideal time to buy a car.

"We're trying to push out some inventory and we are always willing to make a good deal on some of the cars we've had on the lot a lot longer," said Vicki Shimer, Sales Consultant Perry Ellis Kia

2013 has been the best year for sales since before the recession.

Wright GMC Sales Manager Tommy Biggers says the car business has its ups and downs but says right now they are on an upswing and those looking to buy should take advantage of end of the year deals.

"With the incentives that the manufactures put out, lots of rebates lots of bonus cashes there are so many things being offered by the manufacturer," said Tommy Biggers Sales Manager Wright GMC.

This year August was the biggest month in car sales so far and Perry Ellis Kia Sales Consultant Vicki Shimer says they've kept steady business year round.

"The summer time is always really busy for us but then we stay busy throughout the whole year it stays pretty consistent," said Shimer.

Sales officials at both dealerships agree December is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of discounts and they hope the end of the year momentum will push them in the right direction in the new year.

"We've had a good run in 2013 and I think 2014 will be even better. People are not being laid off their staying in their jobs longer and having more money come in," said Shimer.

The last day for many of these sales is January 2nd for more information visit your local car dealership.

