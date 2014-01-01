Restoration Wine Bar opens in Downtown Lufkin

The newest addition to downtown Lufkin opened its doors for thefirst time Tuesday night, now Restoration Wine Bar is officially open for business.

The wine bar offers 60 differentwines and imported beers, they also have a food menu of salads, sandwiches andflatbread pizza.

To ring in the new year, they hosted a softopening to get a feel of how people would respond to the new establishment,officials say about 55 people showed up for the event.

"The coffee shop wasa venture we sort of kicked off about three years ago and they bring in theirgroup of people, the wine bar brings in a segment of people but we've noticedthe more we add down here the more we are able to bring people in," saidMark Hicks, Owner.

Hickssaid the Restoration Wine Bar will host an official grand opening later thismonth.

