Doctor who delivered Angelina Co. New Years baby also delivered her mom

Justin Wright wasat work near Victoria, Texas when he found out his wife had gone into labor.

"So I drovehere as fast as I could," said Wright.

Justin and hiswife Danielle welcomed their third child Ava Grace into the world Wednesdayafternoon, she was the first baby born in Lufkin in 2014.

"I startedhaving contractions at about 3:00 a.m., 3:30a.m., yesterday morning and we gothere about 4:00 a.m. and then I had her at 2:06 p.m.," said DanielleWright.

A minute too soonfor her dad.

"I walked inas they were cleaning her up I just missed it I walked in at 2:07 p.m. she wasborn at 2:06 p.m.," said Justin Wright.

But Justin sayshe's just glad she's here.

"We weren'texpecting her until the 24th and she just came on," said Justin Wright.

Fortunately forhis wife Danielle another familiar face was with her in the delivery room.

"Dr. Arnolddelivered me 27 years ago and it was kind of neat that he could deliver mybaby," said Danielle Wright.

Danielle says thedoctor she had for her first two pregnancies no longer practices so she wentwith Dr Michael Arnold, Arnold wasn't available to interview on camera but hedid say he was happy to do it.

And these proudparents say are happy to start the new year with a healthy new addition totheir family

"It's a blessing,its a blessing to have a child to begin with," said Danielle Wright.

Baby Ava weighedin at five pounds, nine ounces and was seven and a half inches long.

