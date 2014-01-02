The Coalition receives grant for tobacco prevention

The Angelina Coalition isstarting the new year off with a grant from the state to assist with theirtobacco prevention efforts.

The Coalition will receivethe comprehensive tobacco grant for $375,000 annually for five years.

Executive Director JanetTaylor says they will work with the Nacogdoches Healthy Coalition and ADAC toteach preventative curriculum in schools, work with health care providers andbusiness on preventative tactics.

"Angelina andNacogdoches counties have health disparities, they have health problems relatedto smoking and what we are trying to do here is have a healthier population,"said Taylor.

Taylor says the grant willalso go towards needs assessment to find out where the problem areas are soofficials can direct prevention efforts where it's most needed.

