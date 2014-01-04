Lufkin man arrested after an alleged assault and resisting arrest

A Lufkin man was arrested afterresisting arrest Friday morning.

According to the Lufkin PoliceReport, officers respond to a disturbance call on the 200 Block of Hickory HillDrive.

A female alleged that Jacob Rhoden,25, hit her in the head.

The report said the officersattempted to arrest Rhoden and he resisted and officers had to forciblydetained. Once in the patrol car, Rhodencaused self-inflicted injury.

Further investigation revealedRhoden had been arrested in the past 12 months for a family violence assault.

Rhoden was charged with assault familyviolence within 12 months, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

