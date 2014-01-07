Victims give graphic testimony in Day 1 of Lufkin man's sex assault of child trial

Lufkin Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls in different ways on three occasions last August.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic sexual language.

During the first day of the jury trial for the 20-year-old Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 10 and 12, in different ways on three separate occasions, the two victims explained in graphic detail what Kevin Trreon Jefferson did to them in August 2012.

Jefferson is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on three first-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child. Collectively, his bail has been set at $45,000.

After forensic interviews were done with the two young girls at Harold's House, investigators with the Lufkin Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Jefferson in April.

The trial is being held in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court.

On Tuesday, Angelina County District Attorney Art Bauereiss told the jurors they would be hearing from two young girls that will be identified in this story as Jane and Mary Doe. The two girls are cousins.

Bauereiss explained that when two girls would go over to Jefferson's house, he often abused Mary Doe. He said some of these episodes were witnessed by Jane Doe, who was also the victim of an attempted sexual assault.

Mary Doe was taken to Harold's House in Lufkin for an unrelated case. Later she came forward and told her mom what Jefferson had been doing to her. At that point, Mary Doe's mother called Jane Doe's guardian and confirmed that the things Mary Doe had told her.

A SANE exam was conducted on Mary Doe at Lufkin's Memorial Hospital.

Stacy Hamilton, a registered nurse and Woodland Heights Medical Center and a certified SANE nurse testified that the first 72 hours are critical in DNA collection.

"It's not necessary to have an injury to prove the child has been abused," Hamilton said.

Hamilton testified that she conducted an interview with Mary Doe's mother and sister to learn the girl's health history.

"She was a very happy little child, very articulate and open to questions I had." Hamilton said.

Hamilton read a report of what Mary Doe had told her about the abuse. In the report, Mary Doe said that she didn't know how old Jefferson was at the time of one of the alleged sexual assaults occurred. She explained to the SANE nurse in graphic detail what happened when Jefferson told her that he would give her a phone if she gave him oral sex in his car.

Reading further from the report, Hamilton said Mary Doe told her that when they got to Jefferson's house, he pulled her pants down and sexually assaulted her.

"‘He said this is going to be our secret,'" Hamilton said.

Bauereiss then called 12-year-old Mary Doe, a 6th grader, to the stand.

Mary Doe testified that she went to Jefferson's house often.

Bauereiss then asked her when the first sexual assault occurred. She said that it was at a house on Jefferson's street and explained that he made her give him oral sex.

Mary Doe said, many of the times, it happened at Jefferson's house when no one was around

What else did he make you do?" said Bauereiss.

The girl replied that Jefferson also pulled her pants down and sexually assaulted her. During her testimony, Mary Doe said that Jefferson also made her cousin, Jane Doe participate. He made both of them give him oral sex at one point.

"He said you go and then you go," Mary Doe said.

Mary Doe told the jury she kept it a secret at first because she didn't like what he had done. After she told Jefferson she didn't want to do it, he continued to force her.

"He said just don't tell anybody," Mary Doe said.

Jane Doe took the stand after her cousin. Like her cousin, she said she visited Jefferson's home often. She also testified that he tried to make her give him oral sex.

"I didn't tell anyone because I didn't want to get in trouble," Jane Doe said.

Bauereiss then called Mary Doe's guardian to the stand. She told the jury that Mary Doe asked her to pinky promise that she wouldn't tell anyone what she was about to say.

The woman said Mary Doe told her, "Trey has been touching on me and making me do things to him." The woman said Mary Doe, her sister, was forced to give Jefferson oral sex.

The witness testified that Mary Doe told her stories about when the abuse happened, how it happened, and an alleged cell phone bribe.

"I remember her saying that they would take turns one of them would get a cell phone, " Mary Doe's guardian said.

She testified that Mary Doe didn't want anyone to be mad at her.

"She felt like she would be the reason the family fell out," Mary Doe's guardian said.

Later Monday, Jane Doe's mother took the stand. She testified that after she talked to Mary Doe's guardian, she asked her daughter what had happened between her and Jefferson. She told the jurors that her daughter admitted that Jefferson had tried to force her to give him oral sex.

When recalling the conversation Jane Doe's mother broke down on the witness stand and the court took at 10-minute recess.

Jane Doe's mother told the jury her daughter was embarrassed talking about what Kevin Jefferson did to her and Mary Doe.

After hearing their testimony in court the jury also got to watch the video of the girl's interviews with Harold's House.





In those recordings you not only hear the girls explanations but you see them having to write out what happened as well as labeling pictures to better explain the abuse.





The state and defese rested around 4:30 this afternoon, the trial is set to continue Wednesdsay morning with closing arguments.





