Jury sentences Lufkin man to 170 total years for sexually assaulting 2 young girls

During the first day of the jury trial for the 20-year-old Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 10 and 12, in different ways on three separate occasions, the two victims explained in graphic detail what Kevin Trreon Jefferson did to them in August 2012.

After about only an hour and a half of deliberation Wednesday morning, an Angelina County jury found a 20-year-old Lufkin man guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls on separate occasions in August 2012.



The jury then handed down one 30-year, one 40-year and two 50-year sentences for Kevin Treon Jefferson. Whether he serves those concurrently or not will be determined at a later date. He also received four $1,000 fines on the four sexual assault charges and a 10-year probation sentence for a charge of attempted sexual assault.



Earlier Wednesday, the jury heard closing arguments from lawyers for the state and the defense.



Jefferson's jury trial is being held in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court. During the first day of the trial, the two victims explained in graphic detail what Jefferson did to them in August 2012.

Jefferson is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on four first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one felony charge of attempted aggravated assault of a child.

After forensic interviews were done with the two young girls at Harold's House, investigators with the Lufkin Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Jefferson in April.

District Attorney Art Bauereiss opened by reviewing the law of attempt with jury.

"The attempt is someone who is trying to commit a criminal act but doesn't complete it," Bauereiss said.

Bauereiss explained to the jury how Jefferson's charges relate to the ages of the victims.

"With respect to the other sexual assault counts the reason the charge is aggravated is because of the victim's age," said Bauereiss.

Bauereiss told the jury that the state is not bound by the dates alleged.

"And so it is with children, they don't mark time the way adults do," Bauereiss said.

Defense Attorney Bill Agnew followed and questioned the jury, "Why would this not be true?"

"Think about it like this you've got a child who is in CPS custody living somewhere she hates now out of that environment and making sure she doesn't have to go back," Agnew said.

Agnew told the jury they aren't bound by the date but said the testimony of the victims bothered him.

"Jane Doe said nothing about Halloween. Mary Doe did, but they both said it's one instance when talking about penetration," Agnew said.

Agnew told the jury that the assault couldn't have happened on Halloween.

"Mary Doe said on the stand on the tape and with the SANE examiner Halloween, Jane Doe did not," Agnew said.

Agnew told the jury that there are inconsistencies in the victim's testimonies.

"Close enough is not enough, if y'all find him guilty he is going to the penitentiary," Agnew said. "You would be taking a man's freedom."

Bauereiss explained to the jury that the two victims have no motive to lie. He also said Agnew's argument of it not happening on Halloween doesn't explain a lot of the circumstances.

"Jane Doe didn't talk to you about Halloween, but she didn't talk about a whole lot anyway," Bauereiss said.

Bauereiss told the jury to forget about Halloween because his biggest concern was much deeper.

"Here is my big fear; it's this defense mechanism we have built in that says this can't happen, and we want to assure ourselves that this can't happen to me or my loved ones," Bauereiss said.

Bauereiss said the evidence shows these things happened, and they are true.

"If this is made up, how come Mary Doe talks about him putting a plastic bag on his thing? Where did she get that, she make that up?" Bauereiss asked.

Bauereiss said if the victims wanted to frame the victim they would have come forward sooner.

"You the jury are the exclusive judges of the facts that proved the credibility of our witnesses and the weight of their testimony," Bauereiss said.

The jury began deliberation at 10:15 a.m.

