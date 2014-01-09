Huntington ISD Superintendent stepping down after 16 years of service to the district

Preparation, tradition, hard work and pride are the keys to success according to Huntington ISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

On the eve of his last day in the district Wright says he hopes he's instilled that principle in each of his students.

"Love the kids, love the people here and obviously I'm going to miss it," said Wright.

Wright has accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools in Fredericksburg, he says the move is a challenge he's looking forward to.

"The rational for leaving is to be closer to my wife's family and to my daughters who will be going to Texas State University and University of Texas," said Wright.

Business and Operations Manager Glenn Frank says he has worked with Wright for nearly 20 years and says Wright has left a lasting impact on the Huntington School district.

"I don't know if people in the district understand just how much he's given back to the district in the way of knowledge and professionalism," said Frank.

A bond issue, tax ratification and the district's mentor program are just a few of changes he was proud to bring to Huntington.

"Knowing 100 percent of our graduates know where they are going to go, whether it's the work force , whether it is technical or trade school or college that's what make me the most happy," said Wright.

Another change Wright made is allowing the staff to carry guns on campus to help create a safe and secure environment for students.

"As far as the educational process, you can't learn unless you feel safe," said Wright.

Wright says he will spend his final day as superintendent visiting each campus and saying goodbye to students and faculty.

Glenn Frank Business and Operations Manager will step in a interim Superintendent until the school board selects a permanent replacement.

