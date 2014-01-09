Clawson Assembly of God hosting conference to benefit teen girls

SaturdayClawson Assembly of God is hosting their second annual teen girls conference.

The goalof Rescued 2014 is to bring young girls together, help them with issues girlsoften go through, while teaching a message of faith.

Throughoutthe day the girls will get to pick from six workshops to participate in.

Youth Pastor Lane'e Cox says the workshopsvary from infinity scarf making to discussing life choices.

"Thisis something that God laid on my heart several years ago is to do somethingthat is specifically designed for young girls and to help them tackle thethings that they face every single day and that's why we are doing rescued,"said Cox.

Last year100 girls attended the conference. Organizers are hoping for 200 this year.

Theconference starts Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m. lunchwill be provided.

Participantswill also be eligible for various prizes and give-a-ways.

Forinformation on the conference visit their facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Rescued2014

Toregister for the conference visit, clawsonag.org

