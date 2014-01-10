Memorial East Texas’ new owners receiving positive community feedback

A new owner means new opportunity for Lufkin Memorial.

"This partnership, this merger will also help memorial tobecome the regional medical center," said Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, Chief of Cardiology.

Since 1949 Memorial has been serving patients throughoutdeep east Texas.

Thursday the hospital board signed a letter of intent totransfer ownership to Catholic Health Initiatives.

"The leadership ofMemorial Hospital has taken this whole community into consideration as theylook for someone to make them stronger," said Bob Brown, Lufkin Mayor.

Deputy City Manager Keith Wright says the merger with CHIcould bring connections to St. Luke's, Baylor College of Medicine and The TexasHeart Institute in Houston.

Connections that Wright believes will make a major impact onthe city's economic growth.

"If we can draw onthat expertise bring that expertise to Lufkin it's going to benefit our economyit's going to benefit our patient base in our hospitals," said Wright.

Memorial's Chief of Cardiology Dr. RavinderBachireddy says the merger means taking how physicians are able to treatpatients to the next level.

"Asignificant amount of resources that are at our disposal so that we can dobetter this basically prepares us for the future," said Bachireddy.

Friday CHI and Memorialrepresentatives were at Memorial Medical Center in Livingston to announce thenew owner.

