5th annual Sugarcane Festival draws visitors to Nacogdoches landmark

Mule skinner Stephen Clinch and 8-year-old Cindy Lou madetheir rounds at the durst-taylor historic house powering an 1880's sugar canepress.

"I'll lead her, it'seasier to lead her than to drive her from behind I'll just lead her around acircle and she'll be sweating a little bit when we get done I imagine," saidClinch.

This is the 5th year for the Old Fashioned Sweet ToothSugarcane Festival , Clinch says using the press the cane will be pressed andboiled down to make ribbon cane syrup.

"This beam turnsgears that turn the drums and the cane goes between the drums and there is verylittle clearance in there and it squeezes the juice out of it," said Festival.

The entire process takes about four to five hours, once allthe juice has been collected it's boiled until there is no water left then it'smade into syrup.

"There's so many people here in Nacogdoches that have neverseen this done, especially the younger generation, it was very common in ourgrandparents day but as the kids get younger and this isn't really happeninganymore so its great to show the old farming techniques," said Jessica Sowell,Assistant Historic Sites Manager.

As visitors waited for the sweet treat, they enjoyed ajourney back in time filled with music, a blacksmith and arts and crafts.

Volunteer Chandler McDonald says events like this teacheveryone the importance of recognizing the past.

"Just know how itused to be done, now we go to the grocery store to get syrup before that itwould have been a lot more difficult," said McDonald.

The Nacogdoches Kiwanis Club was also on site makingfresh pancakes to enjoy with the fresh cane syrup.

