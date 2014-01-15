Two Lufkin Grace Care residents take flight for the first time

Anna Heath and Ann Doran started their day inway they never had before 3000 feet in the air.

"When he said how high we were I saidwow but I wasn't afraid," said Doran.

Both Heath and Doran are residents at GraceCare Center in Lufkin.

The nursing home's program "Grace Filled Dreams"works to fulfill the long time dreams of their residents.

"Our residents are our family and thisis something special for them to let them be the star of the show for the day,"said Jeffery Fatheree, Executive Director.

Wednesday at ages 63 and 93 the dreams oftaking flight finally came true."

"Oh it's fabulous," said Heath.

The pair dawned matching jackets, scarves,sunglasses and smiles as they set off for an unforgettable adventure.

"I never thought at my age I'd be doingsomething like this," said Heath.

Abe Martin Stadium, downtown Lufkin and LakeSam Rayburn were all in view.

For about 45 minute they cruised through a cloudless sky at about 150miles per hour.

Doran says her first flight was a smooth one.

"It didn't seem like we were going fastit seemed like we were going really slow but when he told us how fast we weregoing I said wow," said Doran.

Pilot Quincy Martindale says he was honored to share this moment with thenew flyers.

"I've flown many many hours and I thinkthis is the most rewarding flight I've ever taken," said Martindale.

After landing,both ladies were all smiles.

"It was the first time I've been on aplane in my whole life and I enjoyed it," said Doran.

And both sayif they ever get the chance they'd gladly take tothe skies again.

The Grace Care Center partnered with Affinity Hospice Centerand the Angelina County Airport to make this dream possible.

The nursing home has moredream granting in the works ranging fromhorseback riding to square dancing and even a trip to MountRushmore.

