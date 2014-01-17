Angelina Co. Health District expands to former Planned Parenthood building

A new women's health care and preventive health center is now occupying the building which used to belong to Planned Parenthood.

According to Angelina County & Cities Health District Director Sharon Shaw, the center houses an immunization program and a women's care service.

Shaw said the TLL Temple Foundation has provided the facility to the health district.

The immunization program will handle all immunizations for adults and children.

Shaw said the women's care program is funded by the Texas Department of State Health Services, following the passing of a $100 million grant added to the budget to expand health care services for women in the 2014-2015 biennium. It will provide primary and preventive health care to women ages 18 and older who could not otherwise receive such care. Eligibilityis limited to women whose family income is at or below 200% of the FederalPoverty level, and who are uninsured.

According to Shaw, some of the services include breast andcervical cancer screenings, cervical dysplasia treatment, family planning,health education, preventive health screenings for diabetes and hypertension,acute and chronic illness diagnoses and treatment, laboratory andpharmaceutical services, and case management by a certified Community HealthWorker.

The Planned-Parenthood-Gulf Coast clinic in Lufkin closed in July following the signature of House Bill 2, which required abortion clinics to meet new standards. Abortions were not performed at the Lufkin clinic, but those seeking abortions were referred to the clinic in Bryan.

A press conference and facility tour will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.



