Nacogdoches PD: Driver and passenger arrested for drugs in traffic stop

A driver and passenger were arrested Friday night after Nacogdochespolice officers found drugs in their vehicle.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, driver DominiqueJackson, 23, of Nacogdoches and his passenger Kaylee Butts, 21, of Nacogdocheswere stopped in the 100 block of Old Tyler Road.

The report said Jackson was stopped for defective equipmenton the vehicle, officers found that Jackson was in possession of marijuana.Upon further investigation, Butts was found to be in possession of a controlledsubstance and marijuana.

Both were arrested on scene and booked into the NacogdochesCounty Jail.

Copyright 2014 KTRE.All rights reserved.