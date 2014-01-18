Angelina Co. Sheriff: Traffic stop results in an arrest, seizure of 117 grams of meth

A Lufkin woman was arrested Friday night after Angelina County Deputies found more than $11,000 worth of meth in her car.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches, Tracy Thomas, 43, was stopped by deputies on Jones Street at 10:20 p.m.for outstanding warrants.

Sanches said in a search of her vehicle deputies found 117 grams of methamphetamine, 3.2 grams of heroin, 3.4 grams marijuana, $1,530 in cash, 0.5 gram morphine, and numerous illegal prescription medications including xanax, hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and clonazepam.

Thomas was also in possession of hundreds of small zip lock style bags that Sanches said are commonly used in the sales of illegal narcotics. Two digital scales were also found in the vehicle.

A total street value of the methamphetamine alone is approximately $11,700.

A seizure has been placed on the $1,500.00

