Nacogdoches PD: Man arrested for drugs and weapons in traffic stop

A Memphis man was arrested by Nacogdoches police officers Friday night during a minor traffic stop.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, Carterrio Bogan was driving on the 1100 Block of Northwest Stallings Drive when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The report said the officer detected marijuana in the vehicle, upon further investigation the officer found marijuana and two hand guns in the vehicle.

Bogan was arrested at the scene, he is being charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

