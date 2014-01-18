Diboll family of five receives new home from Habitat for Humanity

For the past 14 months Monica Enriquez and her four childrenhave spent their Saturdays at this house working to build their future home.

But this Saturday was different, today Habitat for Humanityofficials handed her the keys.

"Anytime you can helpa family, a single mother that's making it on her own with four children that'sa great thing," said Terri Cawley, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity,Angelina County.

Executive Director Terri Cawley says that people who qualifyfor the homes have to help in the building process in what they call sweatequity.

"Because of that theyget a wonderful home with very low mortgage payments with no interest and noclosing cost," said Cawley.

The Lynn Street residence in Diboll is what officials call arehab project, the home was donated and volunteers worked to restore the home.

Enriquez says while helping with the project her and herfour kids, Jose, Caleb, Kaylee and Jacob had been staying with her mom forabout two years and she says their new home is a welcome change.

"Oh my gosh yes itsvery spacious, we were over there in two rooms, it was very hard," said Enriquez.

During the construction Enriquez says she was surrounded byfriends, family and members of the community.

Longtime volunteer Johnnie Wilson says that's what Habitatfor Humanity is all about.

"It the mostgratifying thing that any person can do is to see someone get a home thatdeserves and needs it," said Wilson.

Enriquez says the kindness of everyone involved has inspiredher to pay it forward.

"It was just a lot ofhelp it's a great blessing and I'm ready to help other people too," saidEnriquez.

The home is 1,200 square feet and has three bedrooms and twobathrooms.

This home is the 16th completed in Angelina County. Officialssay that two more are currently under construction.

