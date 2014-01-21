1 woman injured in Lufkin auto-pedestrian accident

A 63-year-old woman was injured when she tried to cross Lufkin's Timberland Drive and was struck by a car leaving the Walgreen's pharmacy Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer Jason Vance of the Lufkin Police Department, Barbara Jean Laxton, of Lufkin, was walking across Timberland Drive near the HEB store when the accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m.. A vehicle driven by Pamela Slaughter Kelley, 60, turned south from Walgreen's and struck Laxton, who was in the middle traffic lane.

Laxton was taken to a local hospital. Vance said she was responsive, but he didn't know her condition.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.