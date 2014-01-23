Cake Angels Foundation in need of volunteers

What started as a labor of love four years agohas managed to serve over 1,200 children in East Texas.

Cake Angel Foundationfounder Debbie Coleman says she bakes birthday cakes for children whose parentscan't afford to purchase them.

Now Coleman is looking for volunteers to helpher continue to donate these sweet treats to families in need.

Earlierthis month Coleman suffered a stroke and it's had an effect on her hands andshe is unable to decorate her cakes.

"I've had big huskyfootball players just cry and give us hugs because nobody cared enough to givethem a cake until then so it just makes a big difference something as small asa birthday cake," said Coleman.

Coleman says she isplanning a decorating class to teach volunteers how to decorate the cakes.

Debbie Coleman can bereached at 936-637-3051 for information about volunteering.

