KTRE viewers share snow day memories

From first snow days tofirst snowmen, inches of fresh powder covered deep East Texas.

Families in Lufkin woke upto yards transformed into a winter wonderland.

These children stood intheir yard hoping to catch a taste of the falling ice.

While this snow woman, armed with a bible andbright pink hat is ready for church.

And she wasn't alone, there was no shortage ofsnowmen Friday and they come in all shapes in sizes and styles.

In Nacogdoches, one familymade a snowman you could hold in your hand, while in Lufkin this snowman istwice the size of this toddler and in Diboll a group of junior high studentscollaborated to make a snow man with school spirit.

A view from Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, showsa parking lot filled with cars over taken with snow.

While the parking lot at West Sabine ISD satidle for a snow day.

Cars sat nearly unrecognizablein driveways in Hudson and in Ratcliff where residents say the snow was ankledeep.

Even though the cars atthe Hudson Police Department were covered with ice officials say they stillwanted to warn drivers to stay safe on the road.

One Lufkin family took astroll through the wintry scene, and the field at Abe Martin Stadium sat idleThursday night as it was covered with snow.

And check this out, theKarber family in Lufkin captured a photo of this bald eagle on McClendon Road.

But not even a little snowcould get could stop these girls from enjoying time on their trampolines.

These children fromChester and Zavalla who took to the ice to create snow angels

But it wasn't just thekids out in the ice this Lufkin pooch had a blast running through the ice andthis Sabine County family enjoyed some quality time with their dogs in thesnow.

While the vision oficicles and snow field lawns have melted away East Texas families have enoughmemories to last until the next snowpocalypse hits East Texas.

