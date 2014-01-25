Shelby Co. teen located after missing person alert

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, an Endangered Missing Person Alert has been canceled.

An alert was issued for 15-year-old Cartarius Juanyai Jones, Saturday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff's office says Jones was safely located Saturday afternoon.

In a previous report from the sheriff's office, Jones was last seen walking on County Road 3760 Friday afternoon between 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Jones was last seen wearing a white cloth jacket, blue jeans and he was carrying a blue backpack.

Jones has a red streak in his hair and tattoos on his wrists of outline state of Texas and Tina on the other.

The Shelby County Sheriff's office also reported Jones left a note stating he was suicidal.

