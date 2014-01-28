December unemployment rate down in Angelina Co.

December unemployment numbers are down across the State of Texas.

In Angelina County unemployment dropped from 6.1% in November to 5.5 % a month later.

Workforce Solutions Business development manager Deidra Richardson says the lower rate could be due to retail stores gearing up to hire during the holiday season.

And even though the holiday season is behind us Richardson says it's still a good time for job seekers.

"We're hoping it will stay about the same we hope it doesn't go back up as for it going down it should probably level out. We have businesses that are looking to hire locally in all of our counties that we represent so the job market it looking up right now," said Richardson.

Richardson says job seekers can come to any of the Workforce Solutions Centers, or visit their website for job listings.

http://workintexas.jobs/

