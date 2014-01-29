The Little Caesars Love Kitchen feeds hundreds of East Texans

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen made a stop in East Texas this afternoon.

Little Caesars severed over 150 people free pizza for lunch Wednesday at the Lufkin Salvation Army.

Volunteers from local Little Ceasers restaurants made 50 pizzas to give those in need a delicious meal.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, it helps the community, helps with awareness,there's just nothing negative at all about this," said Mark Law.

Everyone was served two slices of hot and fresh pizza, a slice of cake and a drink.

The Love Kitchen travels across the U.S. and Canada throughout the year and has fed more than two million people since starting in 1985.

