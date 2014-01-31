Diboll ISD hosts first parent summit

Friday parents from acrosseast Texas took part in the first ever parent summit.

Diboll ISD hosted over 70parents at the event, they took part in various breakout sessions coveringtopics like bullying, alcohol, distracted driving and putting down technologyand spending time with family.

The theme was "Get Muddy" and Director of theDiboll ISD Family Education Center Charlotte Morris says their goal is toencourage parents to keep the lines of communication with their kids wide open.

" If the parents andchildren are spending more of that time together with each other and talking toeach other, it will help our children to trust their parents more and be ableto talk to them more and feel more free to talk to them," said Morris.

Morris says after the success of today'sevent they plan to continue it next year with more vendors and guest speakers.

