Lufkin city officials: Retiring police chief will be missed

Nearly five years ago Scott Marcotte took the job as Lufkin Police Chief with more 20 year of experience in law enforcement under his belt.

"He's a father figure type, we're all going to miss him," said Lt. Scott Cagnon, Support Services, Lufkin PD.

"He moved up through the ranks he went from sergeant to assistant police chief, said Keith Wright, Deputy City Manager.

Tuesday Marcotte announced he was retiring from the department, KTRE spoke with him over the phone Tuesday but he declined comment on camera until next week but colleagues say his positive influence has made a lasting impression on the Lufkin Police Department.

"He's one of the best police chiefs that I've worked for," said Cagnon.

Deputy City Manager Keith Wright says that Marcotte has been hands on at the department even before taking the title of police chief, making decisions that increase productivity in the department and safety in the community.

"As far as major changes, types of vehicles, the technology," said Marcotte.

Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says Marcotte helped make his transition into the position as sheriff a smooth one.

"We've worked a lot together, working with the city on different things and also he's had a lot of resources, he's helped the county with," said Sanches.

Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown says he hates to see Marcotte go but knows he gave everything he had to the department and his officers.

"He was just so committed and just gave all he could give and it's time for to step aside and enjoy a little more life in a variety of other opportunities," said Brown.

Marcotte's retirement will take effect on February 28th, assistant police Chief Gerald Williamson will take over as interim police chief.

