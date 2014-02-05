Polk Oil and ExxonMobil donate thousands to East Texas schools

Tuesday morning 17 East Texasschools received grant money to go towards their math and science programs.

Exxon Mobil and Polk Oil Company partneredtogether to present each school with a $500 grant to help with variousprograms.

The recipients include: Dunbar Primary School, Etoile Elementary School, Kurth ElementarySchool, Crockett High School, Leggett High School, Kennard High School, WellsHigh School, Slack Elementary School, Central Heights Elementary School, HudsonMiddle School, Lufkin Middle School, Huntington Elementary School, DibollPrimary School, Central Elementary School, Garrett Primary School, CrockettJunior High School, Lufkin High School.

Vice President ofPetroleum and Convenience Store Operations Keith Williams says Polk Oil haspartnered with Exxon Mobil for over 20 years to benefit the education ofstudents.

"The schools arehaving a tough time right now as far as fund so anything we can do to help theschools is great, it feels great, the community supports us, we are nothingwithout the community anything we can give back to the community that a greatfeeling," said Williams.

Many of the schools sharedthat the grant money goes towards various robotics teams and projects as well ascience related field trips.

