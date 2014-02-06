Babypalooza underway for Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin

From baby wipes to diapersand shampoo, the Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin is in need of it all.

They're hoping for thecommunity's support during Babypalooza.

The Texas sized babyshower will last the entire month of February and all of the donations receivedgo to the center's resource room.

Donation boxes are set up at various Lufkin businessesand this year they are adding a friendly competition to Babaypalooza; Battle ofthe Banks, the bank branch that receives the most donations off the battle ofthe banks, a friendly competition to see which bank branch receives the mostdonations.

"The benefit is tothe clients that come and shop in our resource room, our moms and dads and theyuse vouchers they earn from our parenting program and they spend them in theroom for the things that they need for the child," said Paula Havard,Executive Director, Pregnancy Help Center.

Babypalooza ends onFebruary 28th but the Pregnancy Help Center accepts donations year round.

To see a full list of donation visit http://choice4me.org/

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.