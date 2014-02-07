First Friday luncheon focuses on upcoming primary elections

Friday afternoon at the Angelina CountyChamber of Commerce First Friday Luncheon, County Judge Wes Suiter was thekeynote speaker and gave a State of the County presentation.

Suiter briefly touched on the county budgetand tax rate but his main topic was the operation of county government and theduties of each elected official.

Suiter said he wanted to present the dutiesof each official and how each office operates so voters can be educated whenit's time to vote.

"We've got a big election coming up herein March, a lot of contested offices. We know we're going to see new electedofficials in our county court of law and our county clerks offices so I wantthe public to be educated, go out and get to know the candidates," saidSuiter.

The Angelina Countyprimary elections are March 4th.

Copyright 2014 KTRE.All rights reserved.