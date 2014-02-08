Nacogdoches PD investigating car lot thefts

Nacogdoches Police are investigating two thefts that happenedon two different car lots Friday.

The first theft happened at Rex Perry Autoplex on the 3900 blockon NW Stallings Drive just after 9:00 a.m.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, when officersarrived on scene they found that several items had been taken from a car on thelot.

The second theft happened about 30 minutes later atPineywoods Motor Company on the 1200 block of NW Stallings Drive.

The report said, that items were taken from one of thevehicle on the car lot.

According to Sgt. Brent Handy, the department hasn't determinedif the two thefts are related, all they know now is that they happened neareach other.

The investigation is still ongoing.

