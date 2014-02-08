Five arrested overnight in Nacogdoches for driving while intoxicated

Five people have been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Report, there were five separate offenses where the driver was found to be intoxicated after undergoing sobriety tests.

"It's a problem that is becoming more relevant so we are really cracking down," said Sgt. Brent Handy.

Saturday at 4:30 a.m., Kyle Manning, 29, of Nacogdoches was stopped by officers on the 100 block of North Gate Drive.

According to the report, the officer smelled alcohol in the vehicle.

After a sobriety test Manning was deemed intoxicated and was arrested.

Manning is charged with felony driving while intoxicated because he had two prior convictions for DWI.

Saturday at 2:30 a.m., Florina Gallegos, 25, of Nacogdoches, was found sleeping in her vehicle on a public driveway on the 900 block of Pearl Street.

The report said that Gallegos showed signs of intoxication and after an investigation she was arrested.

Friday at 11:40 p.m., Joseph Clifton was driving on the 3100 block of North St.

According to Sgt Handy, Clifton was stopped by officers because he was driving with no lights on while on the road.

The report said officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and after an investigation he was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Saturday morning officers received a report of an intoxicated driver in the drive thru of Taco Bell on the 1600 block of North Street.

Payton Bass, 24, of Nacogdoches was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Two passengers in Bass' vehicle were also intoxicated and were arrested for public intoxication.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., Brent Tomasek, 28, of Etoile, was stopped on the 100 block of West Main Street.

The report said Tomasek was stopped for a traffic violation, when officers approached the vehicle they observed an open container of alcohol. After an intoxication investigation, Tomasek was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

During the booking process, it was discovered that Tomasek had given officer a fake name when arrested.

He is also being charged with failure to identify.

