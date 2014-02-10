Icy precipitation on the way for most of East Texas

Winter weather looks to make a return to portions of East Texas. A strong cold front moved south of the region overnight, ushering in a cold air mass. Monday, a low pressure wave was throwing moisture up and over the front into the colder air. This has created drizzle and light rain showers across most of East Texas. Temperatures Monday should hold steady and may even fall a few degrees into the 30s by the afternoon.

Monday night, moisture will continue to stream in from the south. Temperatures will fall to and below freezing across a large portion of Deep East Texas shortly after midnight. The rain showers will transition over to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our Deep East Texas counties from midnight through Wednesday morning. Locations in the current advisory have the potential to see up to a 0.25" of ice accumulations. This could cause issues as ice accumulations could way down on tree limbs and power lines causing power outages and major problems on area bridges and overpasses.

tonight, moisture will continue to stream in from the south. Temperatures will fall to and below freezing across a large portion of Deep East Texas shortly after midnight. The rain showers will transition over to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our Deep East Texas counties from midnight through Wednesday morning. Locations in the current advisory have the potential to see up to a 0.25" of ice accumulations. This could cause issues as ice accumulations could weigh down on tree limbs and power lines causing power outages and major problems on area bridges and overpasses.

We may see a brief break in the precipitation Tuesday mid-morning through Tuesday early afternoon. A second wave of moisture looks to arrive Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This round of wintry precipitation could be in the form of freezing rain and sleet changing over the a bit of sleet/snow mix by the late evening hours. This wintry mess could continue into the overnight hours.

This system could bring disruptive weather to all of East Texas. Ice is a very dangerous type of precipitation that can cause bridges and overpasses to become impassable, along with creating power outages and bringing down large tree limbs.

Stay tuned to the StormTracker Weather Team throughout the day as we continue to update you with the latest information. New data will be streaming in during the day, so check back for more updates.

East Texas News went to San Augustine to the headquarters of the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Monday. Crews there were keeping a close watch on a very big area.

DETEC crews knocked off for the day Monday afternoon, but they know …

"During this time it's all hands on deck," Brittney Johnson, a communication specialist for DETEC. "All have their schedules cleared and are ready to be call should we need them."

The winter weather advisory covers all eight counties served by Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative. The linemen manage over 7,000 of electric line. Forty-thousand members will love them if they manage to keep power lines up and running. Of course, that mostly depends on the weather.

"It's a Davis weather system," said Tom Johnson, a weather watcher. "Wind speed. Wind direction."

Tom Johnson is keeping meteorologists up to date on data specific to San Augustine.

"And it actually goes to NOAA, the National Weather Service and to the weather underground and brad, your weather meteorologist," Tom Johnson said.

In turn, the reports go out to you and to those needing to know for your comfort and safety.

"Ice accumulates on the line," Brittney Johnson said. "That's where we see a heavier weight load on the lines which can cause downed power lines resulting in more widespread outages."

Now just as crew members prepare for a possible ice storm, there's a responsibility for Deep East Texans.

"To stay safe," Brittney Johnson said. "If you see any downed power lines assume that they are all live and energized."

The sight of icy roads has become all too familiar to East Texans over the last month. The same is true in all of the continental U.S. In some Northern states, officials are being urged to conserve their salt mixture. Road Crews in East Texas do not have that problem since they use a different mixture.

"It's a limestone mix," Clay Parmer with East Texas Asphalt. "[It's] A really fine grinned up limestone. It works pretty good with traction with the slick roads."

Parmer added that they have plenty of the mixture for all of their clients and the roads should not be a problem.

County officials are facing a different issue with all of the weather.

"This water is really beating them up," Angelina Co. Commissioner Scott Cooper said. "This on and off again rain; the roads don't have time to dry up. They are in pretty rough shape at the moment. We are waiting for two or three days of dry weather so we can start doing some maintenance on them."

As always, get weather updates in the palm of your hand with the KTRE StormTracker 9 mobile app. To download, just text APP9 to 77997.



Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.