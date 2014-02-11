First round of precipitation misses, cold temperatures remain

We have escaped the big problems from the first round of precipitation early Tuesday morning.



Most of the activity has moved to our south and east and away from us as most area temperatures are at or below freezing at this time. During the morning, look for precipitation to continue to increase from the south and west as moisture develops with the next wave. This one should provide a little more spark across the area, increasing chances for precipitation through the morning and afternoon hours.



A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Cass, Wood, Upshur, Marion, Smith, Gregg, Harrison, Cherokee, Rusk, Smith, Panola, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, San Augustine, Sabine and Nacogdoches Counties in East Texas until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.



Tonight, we should begin to see the precipitation clearing out of the area. Temperatures will once again fall below freezing so a few slick spots will be possible.



