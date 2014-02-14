Woodland Heights offering free heart screenings

In celebration of heart month, WoodlandHeights Medical Center is encouraging everyone to get their heart checked.

Starting next week they'llbe hosting free screenings at the Woodland Heights Affinity Center.

Heart disease remains America's biggestkiller taking more lives than accidents andcancer combined, according to the American Heart Association.

Next week screenings will show patients theirrisk level for developing heart disease.

Director or MarketingJennifer Stevens says each screening takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

"Heart diseasesymptom can be hidden if you're not taking your blood pressure on a regularbasis or your cholesterol or glucose on a regular basis. This is an easy way,come on out make an appointment and we'll do it quickly for you," saidStevens.

The screenings will startnext week from 7:30 am to 9:30 am

They are free and open tothe public but you will need to call and schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The screenings dates are: Wednesday, February19th, Thursday, February 20th, Tuesday, February 25th,Wednesday, February 26th.

To schedule an appointment call 936-637-8687.

