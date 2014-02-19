Legislative Summit underway in Nacogdoches Co.

Austin and Washingtoninvaded East Texas Wednesday night.

The Lone Star LegislativeSummit kicked off in Nacogdoches, Senator Robert Nichols and RepresentativeTravis Clardy hosted 15 legislators and chamber members at the summit reception.

Sessions discussing topics such ashealthcare, transportation, natural resources and education will start Thursdaymorning at the SFA Student Center.

"We're happy to be talking a lottomorrow about higher education natural resources Senator Nichols I know willbe getting into transportation," said Joe Straus, Speaker of the TexasHouse of Representatives.

"It lets them knowwhat our concerns are and what's on our mind and they can do their job betterbecause they know what their constituents concerns are," Scarlett Sloan,Chair of Government Affairs.

This is the 5th Legislative Summit officialssay it happens every other year.

Summit speakers say that the overall goal is communicationbetween elected officials and people in the region.

"More than half ofthe legislation I carry comes from people in the district they bring me anissue they bring me a problem sometimes they have great ideas for solutions,"said Sen, Robert Nichols.

"Rather than themread the paper or go to Austin to see how the legislation works or hear whatthey are thinking you can see it first hand and go to it in the comfort of yourown backyard," said Rep. Travis Clardy.

The summit is free andopen to the public.

Check-in starts Thursday morning bright andearly at 7:00 a.m. the summit will end at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KTRE. All rights reserved.