Lufkin black history program set for Thursday night

February celebrates blackhistory, and several Lufkin organizations are coming together to honor thehistory and future of black history.

Lufkin's city- wide blackhistory program is Thursday at 7:00 p.m.at the Long Chapel CME Church.

This is the 7th year for the program andorganizers say it will be filled with great orations, uplifting dance, andsoulful music from the Texas College Concert Choir from Tyler.

"It's a great opportunityfor us to get together and network and show our community youth what they cando once they graduate from school and as long as we can continue to influencethem for good they can go far," said Joselle Williams.

The guest speaker is attorney Lydia Johnson anAssociate Municipal Judge for the City of Houston.

The program is free andthe entire community is invited.

