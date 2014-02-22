Nacogdoches PD: Men arrested for drug possession and stolen firearm

Two Nacogdoches men were arrested Friday after being found with marijuana and a stolen firearm.

Justin Sanchez, 22 and Ryan Sanchez 18, were arrested after officers found them in possession of over four ounces of marijuana.

According to the Nacogdoches Police report, officers responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, after receiving a complaint from a citizen about a smell of marijuana.

Officers from the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant and located the drugs and stolen firearm.

Both were arrested and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Ryan Sanchez is charged with state jail felony possession of marijuana.

Justin Sanchez is charged with possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm, both are state jail felonies.

