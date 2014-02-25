City of Lufkin names new police chief

It's official. Gerald Williamson, the acting interim chief of the Lufkin Police Department, has been named as the LPD's new chief.

Keith Wright, Lufkin's assistant city manager, said that Williamson will start as the new chief on Saturday. Williamson was named the interim chief shortly after Scott Marcotte, the current Lufkin Police chief announced his retirement in early February. Marcotte's retirement will be effective Friday.

"Gerald Williamson is the most professional police officer I have ever had the privilege of dealing with," Marcotte said in a previous East Texas News story. "Anyone who has ever worked with Gerald would concur."

In August of 2009, Marcotte named Williamson as his assistant chief within hours of his being named chief in the wake of Larry Brazil's retirement, according to a previous East Texas News story.

Williamson has been with the Lufkin Police Department for more than 25 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years. Before he was named assistant chief in 2009, he headed up the department's Support Services, which includes the Communications Department, the Traffic Division, Community Policing, and Training and Grants. He has also served as the commander of Lufkin PD's Special Response Team, or SRT.

Williamson worked in law enforcement in the Houston area for two years before he joined the Lufkin Police Department. The Livingston native made LPD history in 1991 when he and his partner seized $250,000 and two kilograms of powdered cocaine. Williamson went on to be a supervisor in the Narcotics and Criminal Investigations units of the Lufkin Police Department.

In addition to having a Master Peace Officer license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education, Williamson is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager at Stephen F. Austin State University.

